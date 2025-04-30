NEW YORK, April 30 — The board of Paramount Global, the parent company of CBS News, outlined acceptable financial terms for a potential settlement with US President Donald Trump on his 60 Minutes lawsuit, The New York Times reported yesterday, citing three people with knowledge of the internal discussions.

Shari Redstone, the board’s non-executive chair and Paramount’s controlling shareholder, recused herself from the portion of the meeting in which board members discussed a settlement, one source who requested anonymity told Reuters.

The exact dollar amounts remain unclear, but the board’s move paves the way for an out-of-court resolution, the New York Times said.

Paramount and a spokesperson for Redstone could not immediately be reached by Reuters for comment.

Trump filed a US$10 billion (RM43.2 billion) lawsuit against CBS in October, alleging the network deceptively edited an interview with then-vice president and presidential candidate Kamala Harris to “tip the scales in favor of the Democratic Party” in the November election.

In an amended complaint filed in February, Trump increased his claim for damages to US$20 billion. The parties are set to begin mediation today, the New York Times reported.

Bill Owens, the long-time executive producer of “60 Minutes,” earlier this month said he was stepping down over concerns about editorial independence, in a story first reported by Reuters. ¬ — Reuters