SEJONG (South Korea), March 24 — South Korea has confirmed four additional highly pathogenic avian influenza (AI) cases in less than a week, Yonhap News Agency reported, citing the agriculture ministry on Monday.

The four cases have been reported at poultry farms in three adjacent cities in the central region — Cheonan, Sejong and Cheongju — since Wednesday, according to the Ministry of Agriculture, Food and Rural Affairs.

The latest case broke out Friday at a poultry farm in Sejong, which has some 89,000 chickens.

It marks the 41st case of highly pathogenic bird flu the country has confirmed since reporting its first outbreak for the season on October 29.

Authorities said they have been taking necessary measures to prevent further spread of the virus, asking livestock industry workers across the nation to sterilise their farms, facilities and cars by Wednesday.

The ministry said the latest AI cases are expected to have limited impact on the domestic supply of eggs, but will continue to monitor the situation.

Some 1.8 per cent of 77.6 million chickens at poultry farms nationwide have been culled since late October due to the bird flu, according to the ministry. — Bernama-Yonhap