LONDON, Jan 5 — Heavy snow across parts of England was today set to cause disruption for air travellers with runways closed at airports in Bristol and Liverpool.

The Met Office said Bingley in northern England had seen 12 centimetres of snow overnight.

An amber weather warning — the second most serious — for snow and freezing rain was in place for much of Wales, central England and parts of north-western England.

Higher ground in Wales and northern England was forecast to see up to 30cm of snow.

A man finds shelter from heavy rain on the South Parade Pier, in Portsmouth, southern England on January 1, 2025 as weather warnings were put in place for rain, snow and wind across the UK. — AFP pic

Some rural communities above 300 metres could be cut off with up to 40cm of snow, the Met Office said.

Manchester and Liverpool John Lennon airports in north-west England closed their runways today.

Central Birmingham airport also suspended operations for several hours overnight for snow to be cleared from its runway but said it expected it would be “business as usual” this morning.

Bristol airport also reopened at around 11pm (2300 GMT/7am Malaysian time) yesterday but warned of delays due to aircraft being out of position.

The National Grid said it was working to restore power after outages in central and south-west England and south Wales. — AFP