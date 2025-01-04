NEW DELHI, Jan 4 — At least 19 flights were diverted, over 200 flights were either rerouted or delayed, and the service of 81 trains was disrupted amid zero visibility caused by dense fog in and around Delhi on Saturday, reported Xinhua.

According to sources at Delhi’s Indira Gandhi International Airport, the flights’ landing and departure was impacted between 00.15 am and 1.30 am due to reduced visibility to almost zero.

While 19 flights were diverted, 51 flights were re-routed, and many others were delayed.

The Delhi airport issued a travel advisory to travellers warning them of potential flight delays, and advising them to remain in touch with their individual airlines for regular updates about landing and departure of their respective flights.

Vehicular traffic on roads in the national capital also moved at a snail’s pace due to zero visibility during the early hours of the day, affecting office-goers and other commuters, with the commuters putting on fog lights and blinkers.

An official of the Indian Railways confirmed that the movement of a total of 81 trains to and from Delhi was also affected due to poor visibility caused by the dense fog. — Bernama-Xinhua