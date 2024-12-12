Kuala Lumpur, Dec 12 — The Industrial Production Index rose by 2.1 per cent year-on-year in October 2024, spurred by steady output growth in the manufacturing sector, according to the Department of Statistics (DOSM).

Chief statistician Datuk Seri Dr Mohd Uzir Mahidin said the IPI maintained positive growth in October 2024, albeit at a slower rate of 2.1 per cent after registering 2.3 per cent growth in the preceding month.

“The increase was spearheaded by the manufacturing sector which expanded by 3.3 per cent, up from 3.2 per cent in

September 2024 and a 2.5 per cent rose in Electricity output (September 2024: 3.9 per cent),” it said in a statement, today.

However, he said the production in the mining sector decreased further by 2.8 per cent as against negative growth of 2.2 per cent in the previous month.

“In terms of month-on-month, the IPI increased 1.7 per cent from negative 0.7 per cent in September 2024,” he added.

Meanwhile in separate statement, Mohd Uzir said the manufacturing sector sales grew by 3.0 per cent year-on-year, reached RM161.3 billion in October 2024.

“The Manufacturing sector continued its positive momentum, with a sales value of RM161.3 billion in October 2024, reflecting a 3.0 per cent growth, slightly surpassing the 2.9 per cent increase observed in the previous month.

He revealed the growth was primarily fuelled by a robust 11.2 per cent increase in the food, beverages & tobacco sub-sector, following a 5.6 per cent rise in September 2024.

“The growth was further supported by the increase in Electrical & electronics products sub-sector at 3.2 per cent, as well as the Non-metallic mineral products, basic metal & fabricated metal products sub-sector (4.4 per cent),” he said.

Meanwhile, for month-on-month basis, the sales value declined by 0.6 per cent from RM162.3 billion in September 2024. — Bernama