KUALA LUMPUR, March 4 — Lufthansa Airlines will begin nonstop flights between Frankfurt and Kuala Lumpur on October 25, 2026, expanding its South-east Asia network for the Winter 2026/27 season.

The service will operate five times weekly year-round — daily except Tuesdays and Thursdays — and is now open for booking.

Flight LH704 departs Frankfurt at 9.30pm, arriving in Kuala Lumpur at 4.40pm the next day.

The return flight, LH705, leaves Kuala Lumpur at 11.55pm and lands in Frankfurt at 6am.

The timings are aligned with Lufthansa’s global network via Frankfurt.

The route will be operated using a Boeing 787 Dreamliner featuring 287 seats across three classes, including the airline’s new Allegris cabin.

Lufthansa Airlines chief executive officer Jens Ritter said the new connection positions the airline to tap into South-east Asia’s growth, noting Malaysia’s strong tourism and trade ties with Germany.

Malaysia recorded 42.2 million visitors in 2025 and is Germany’s largest trading partner in the European Union, with more than 700 German companies operating in the country.

Kuala Lumpur will be Lufthansa Group’s third South-east Asian destination, alongside Bangkok, Singapore and Phuket.