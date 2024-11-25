VILNIUS (Lithuania), Nov 25 –– A DHL cargo plane crashed near Lithuania’s Vilnius airport on Monday at about 0330 GMT, killing one person and injuring two others, airport, police and firefighter officials told Reuters.
The airplane, operated by SWIFT airline on behalf of DHL, originated from Leipzig, fell on a house, a spokesperson for the governmental National Crisis Management Center said. All of the people in the house survived, he added.
Firefighters were seen at 0530GMT pouring water onto smoke from a building some 1.3km north of the airport runway in the Lithuanian capital. A large police and ambulance presence was seen nearby and several nearby major streets were cordoned off. –– Reuters
Breaking News: A DHL cargo plane crashed into a neighborhood close to Lithuania's Vilnius Airport. The plane, which was flown by SWIFT airline for DHL, came from Leipzig and crashed into a house. Everybody who lived in the house made it out alive. #DHL #Cargoplancrash pic.twitter.com/hs0sOdZK09— Dilojan (@umadilojan) November 25, 2024