BEIJING, Nov 19 — Multiple students were injured in a vehicle collision outside a primary school in Changde in Central China’s Hunan province this morning, Global Times said in a tweet.

The collision happened in front of Yongan Primary School in the Dingcheng District of Changde, in the southern province of Hunan, and many students were injured, CCTV news reported.

Specific casualties are still being determined, CCTV reported.

The incident comes days after a driver rammed his car into a crowd at a sports centre in Zhuhai in southern China, killing 35 people and severely injuring 43 in one of worst public attacks in recent memory.

According to videos on Chinese social media platforms, which Reuters has verified, children can be seen running with their school bags, some back into the school compound, after the incident with a white vehicle stalled on the road.

Other videos on social media platform Douyin showed a group of men beating up a man in front of the white vehicle, one with a long rod. Another video shows a police officer handcuffing a man on the ground.

Local authorities have not released any details on the collision, but it comes after the government scrambled to respond following the deadly incident in Zhuhai.

“Why are such incidents happening more and more frequently lately, hit-and-runs, and always involving students? What has happened to society now?,” said a netizen on social media platform Weibo. — Reuters

* Viewer discretion is advised.