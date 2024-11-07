LONDON, Nov 7 — Novo Nordisk said the side effects in trials so far for its experimental obesity drug CagriSema were similar to its GLP-1 drugs already on the market, and reiterated its expectation the new injection will deliver 25 per cent weight loss.

Martin Holst Lange, Novo Nordisk’s head of development, made the comments to Reuters in an interview after the company released better-than-expected third-quarter results.

The Danish drugmaker is due to release data from a late-stage trial of CagriSema, a two-drug combination obesity treatment that like its popular obesity drug Wegovy is injected, by the end of 2024. — Reuters