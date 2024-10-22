CANBERRA, Oct 22 — Matilda Campbell learned the hard way that there are times when it is too dangerous to pick up a fallen smartphone.

The Guardian reported that Campbell had ended up slipping head-first into a three-metre crevice in Hunter Valley in New South Wales, Australia, on October 12, and could not get herself out, instead being wedged upside down and to make things worse, stuck between boulders.

Her friends spent an hour trying to free her but proving unsuccessful, called for emergency help.

It took a team of “multidisciplinary” emergency workers to free her and Campbell was stuck for seven hours in total.

Matilda Campbell's feet can be seen in this photo, showing just how precarious her situation was. — Facebook/NSW Ambulance pic

Several heavy boulders needed to be removed in order to create a safe access point.

One boulder weighed as much as 500 kilogrammes and needed a specialist winch to move.

It took an entire hour to slowly navigate Campbell feet first up through a “tight S bend”.

While Campbell survived with just a few minor injuries, unfortunately her phone was unretrievable.