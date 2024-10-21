BANGKOK, Oct 21 – Thai police are reportedly searching for an armed gang that allegedly kidnapped two Chinese businessmen in Bangkok and held them for ransom.

Bangkok Post cited Pol Col Pornthep Chalermkiat, chief of the Sutthisarn police station, saying that the businessmen worked as accommodation agents for Chinese tourists.

The victims reported that they were abducted from their rented home, which doubled as their office, in Bangkok’s Huai Khwang district on October 19.

They were then told that they should have 3 million baht (RM389,000) in cash ready for a digital currency transaction.

However, five armed individuals entered their office, robbed the cash, and took the duo to Nakhon Nayok province.

There, they were forced to transfer US$270,000 or nearly 9 million baht (RM1.16 million) more, before they were released in Bang Khen district.

Police said the gang used vehicles with false licence plates and are believed to have split up after the crime.

One of the victims suggested that his ex-wife might be involved, while police believe the suspects are still hiding in Thailand.

Both victims remain under police protection as investigations continue.



