KUALA LUMPUR, Dec 14 — The Malaysian Pharmacists Society (MPS) strongly advocates for the development of a National Health Financing (NHF) system as an urgent priority to address escalating healthcare costs, enhance access, and establish a sustainable healthcare model for all Malaysians.

MPS president Prof Amrahi Buang said the system would indirectly ensure interoperability between the public and private healthcare sectors, while safeguarding the freedom of choice for the people and delivering improved healthcare outcomes.

“Community pharmacies are integral to this vision. As the most accessible healthcare providers among the rakyat, they offer chronic disease management, preventive care, and often serve as the first point of contact for many patients.

“The inclusion of pharmacy services under the NHF will not only reduce overcrowding in hospitals but also strengthen medication adherence and overall patient outcomes,” he said in a statement, today.

Furthermore, he said a co-payment mechanism should be introduced to ensure the responsible utilisation of healthcare services while maintaining affordability for all segments of society.

“Successful models from nations such as Germany and Japan underscore the importance of inclusive stakeholder collaboration in creating equitable and sustainable healthcare financing systems. Malaysia must now take decisive and bold actions to tackle pressing challenges, including soaring insurance premiums and healthcare inflation, which are placing an increasing burden on both the government and the rakyat,” he said.

Amrahi said MPS opposed passing medical costs to the people without addressing the overall healthcare financing issue, as recent reports showed insurance premium hikes of up to 50 per cent due to increased medical costs, while private hospitals were seeing significant profit growth.

“If escalating costs are indeed the issue, it raises questions about the disproportionate distribution of healthcare funds. Such contradictions must be addressed urgently. A substantial premium increase is not only untenable for the rakyat but also indicative of a system that is unbalanced and unsustainable,” he said.

He said the government must act swiftly and decisively to restore equilibrium and prevent the healthcare system from descending into disarray, while all stakeholders, including pharmacists, should play an active role in shaping the NHF system.

“By leveraging the full potential of our healthcare ecosystem, we can build a patient-centred, cost-effective, and resilient framework that prioritises the well-being of all Malaysians,” he said. — Bernama