NEW YORK, Oct 16 — Morgan Stanley’s third-quarter profit surged 32 per cent, fueled by a rebound in dealmaking that had also buoyed its rivals, sending its shares up 3 per cent before the market open.

The investment bank posted a profit of US$3.19 billion (RM13.7 billion) today, or US$1.88 per share, for the three months ended September 30. That compares with US$2.41 billion, or US$1.38 per share, a year earlier.

A revival in corporate debt issuance, initial public offerings and mergers have bolstered profits for investment banks this year.

As markets hover near record highs and the US Federal Reserve begins its policy-easing cycle, bankers expressed optimism that M&A activity will continue to recover after a two-year drought.

“The firm reported a strong third quarter in a constructive environment across our global footprint,” CEO Ted Pick said in a statement.

Morgan Stanley’s investment banking revenue jumped 56 per cent in the third quarter. Its competitors Goldman Sachs posted a 20 per cent surge in fees, while JPMorgan Chase saw a 31 per cent gain.

Across the industry, global investment banking revenue rose 21 per cent in the first nine months of the year, led by a 31 per cent surge in North America, according to data from Dealogic.

Morgan Stanley earned the fourth highest fees globally over the same period, the data showed.

It was a lead underwriter on major initial public offerings in the quarter, including by cold storage giant Lineage and airplane engine maintenance services provider StandardAero .

Wealth management revenue - a key area of focus for Morgan Stanley - came in at US$7.27 billion, compared with US$6.40 billion, a year ago.

Under former CEO James Gorman, Morgan Stanley expanded into wealth management as a way to diversify the business and generate more stable revenue than trading and investment banking, which can be volatile.

Its institutional securities business, which houses investment banking and trading, reported revenue of US$6.82 billion, compared with US$5.67 billion a year earlier. — Reuters