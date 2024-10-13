AUCKLAND, Oct 13 — In a startling turn of events, a man dressed in camouflage gear, sporting a long beard beneath a mask, who was caught on video recently has sparked a renewed search by New Zealand police.

The man is believed to be Thomas Callam Phillips, a fugitive evading capture for three years since he vanished with his children — Ember, Maverick, and Jayda, now 8, 9 and 11 — into the rugged wilderness of North Island during a bitter family split in December 2021.

Initially wanted for failing to appear in court on charges related to wasting police resources, Phillips’ situation has escalated.

His charges now include allegations of a bank robbery in May 2023, committed with an unnamed female accomplice.

According to CNN, authorities have deployed search teams, helicopters, and planes in their attempts to locate Phillips and his children.

However, despite numerous sightings, they have yet to find them.

Last week marked the first reported sighting of all three children since their disappearance.

A teenager, who wished to remain anonymous, spotted four figures with backpacks while hunting on his family’s property in Marokopa.

He recorded the encounter, providing vital proof of life for the children.

The sighting has reignited public interest and concern, with many questioning why police have not yet located them.

Former detective inspector Lance Burdett expressed surprise to CNN at their continued evasion, particularly given the clustering of reported sightings in a specific area.

Otorohanga district mayor Max Baxter told CNN he suspects that Phillips likely has supporters providing assistance, as surviving in the wild for three years with children is daunting.

The North Island’s wild terrain, known for its stunning landscapes, offers both beauty and isolation. Marokopa, a sparsely populated community, is ideal for hiding.

Phillips, raised in the area, has deep connections there, although his mother has publicly claimed no knowledge of his whereabouts.

This isn’t the first time Phillips has gone missing with his children.

In September 2021, he sparked a large police search after his car was found abandoned on a beach. After weeks of searching, he resurfaced, claiming they had been camping. Yet, he disappeared again before facing court.

For over two years, their mother, Cat, has maintained a low profile, appealing for help through police channels.

This June, she emotionally addressed the public in a Facebook video, expressing her desperation to bring her children home.

“They need medical care that cannot be provided from the land,” she said, highlighting Ember’s asthma.

Authorities are also concerned that Phillips may be involving the children in criminal activities, including the alleged armed bank robbery.

Community reactions have been mixed, with some supporting the search for the children and others defending Phillips’ actions as a father.

In light of these developments, police have called for increased vigilance from the community, urging residents to report any suspicious activity.

As the search continues, hope remains that Phillips and his children will be found, prompting the question: how long can they evade capture in the wilds of New Zealand?