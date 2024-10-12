HONG KONG, Oct 12 — The number of thefts on flights to Hong Kong surged by 164 per cent in the first eight months of the year.

A Swiss visitor lost a HK$4.16 million (RM2.2 million) watch in the largest reported case, according to a report by South China Morning Post.

“The male passenger placed his backpack, containing one luxury watch worth about HK$4.16 million, inside the overhead compartment above his seat,” a police spokesman said.

The victim realised the watch had been stolen shortly after disembarking in Hong Kong.

Police recorded 132 thefts between January and August, surpassing the total number of cases reported for all of last year, while only 50 thefts were reported during the same period in 2023.

Police received 92 theft reports last year, a significant increase compared to just three cases in 2022 and none in 2021, when the Covid-19 pandemic severely disrupted global travel.

The figures do not include outbound flights.

Stolen items on these flights included cash, luxury handbags, watches, jewellery and credit cards, though the total value remains unclear.

Most of the thefts occurred in economy class, often when cabin lights were dimmed, and passengers were asleep.

“Thieves usually search for and take valuable property such as cash, digital devices and luxury watches from unsecured baggage left unattended on passengers’ seats or placed inside the overhead compartments,” the police spokesman added.

Three arrests were made in connection with cases reported this year, compared to one arrest during the same period in 2023.

In one case, a 57-year-old mainland Chinese man was arrested on August 25 aboard a flight operated by Cathay Pacific Airways’ budget carrier, HK Express.

He was accused of stealing a Rolex watch worth HK$330,000 and thousands of Hong Kong dollars in cash from a fellow passenger.

A source explained that thieves often worked in pairs to take advantage of dimmed cabin conditions and unsuspecting passengers.

The majority of thefts between 2021 and 2024 occurred in economy class, with no details provided regarding incidents in business or first class.

Police said witness testimony was crucial in prosecuting suspects.

“We find it challenging when passengers hesitate to come forward to testify against thieves, mostly due to their tight travel schedule,” the police spokesman said.

Police had no evidence to suggest these crimes were coordinated by syndicates.

They urged passengers to remain vigilant, keep an eye on their belongings, and promptly report any missing items to flight attendants before disembarking.