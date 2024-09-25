BEIJING, Sept 25 — A shocking video has surfaced of a teenage boy in eastern China violently assaulting his mother, with over 5 million viewers witnessing the disturbing footage.

The incident occurred on September 15 outside their home in Shandong province, as reported by South China Morning Post (SCMP).

The clip shows the boy aggressively chasing and kicking his middle-aged mother while hurling profanities. Security personnel at the residential complex intervened, calling the police, who arrived shortly after. Even while being restrained by security guards, the boy continued to lunge at his mother in a fit of rage.

Witnesses, including local shop owners, suggested that the violence may have stemmed from the mother refusing to give her son money. Following her divorce, the mother had reportedly spoiled him, which could have contributed to his behaviour. Despite the attack, she did not retaliate and even told onlookers not to intervene on her behalf. A local resident claimed that the mother took her son home later that day.

SCMP said online reactions have been overwhelmingly critical, with many expressing concern for the mother’s well-being.

One commenter warned, “He will definitely do it again. He is likely to cause even greater harm to society if he does not receive proper punishment and education.”

Some commentators even placed blame on the mother, echoing an ancient Chinese saying: “Where there is a kind mother, there is a useless son.”

Others expressed sadness upon noticing the visible scar from her previous caesarean section, revealed during the assault.