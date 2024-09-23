NARATHIWAT, Sept 23 — A group of armed men attacked the Hala Bala Wildlife Sanctuary office and stole 10 firearms in the Weng district here on Saturday evening.

Narathiwat Provincial Police chief Major-General Maiteree Santayakul said more than 10 armed men attacked the office in the incident that occurred at 6.30 pm local time.

“All the officers who were in the office during the attack were tied up. The group escaped with 10 firearms, including a shotgun and a pistol,” he told reporters yesterday.

Maiteree said when police were conducting an investigation at the scene, two bombs suddenly exploded, but no injuries or casualties were reported.

He added that the police have tightened security and increased their patrols to hunt down the suspects.

“So far, no party has claimed responsibility for the attack.” — Bernama