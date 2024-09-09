TAIPEI, Sept 9 — Taiwan’s Criminal Investigation Bureau (CIB) today revealed that they have dismantled a drug trafficking ring and arrested six suspects.

As reported in Focus Taiwan, the CIB’s statement followed an investigation triggered by Taipei Customs, which had flagged a suspicious food package from Malaysia at the border in April.

The bureau reported that the package contained 668 grams of heroin hidden inside five boxes of durian chocolates.

In response, a joint task force was swiftly formed, collaborating with police from Taichung, Changhua, and Nantou counties to investigate the case.

According to Focus Taiwan, six suspects — Lai, Lu, Teng, Chang, Lin, and Lo — were arrested at different locations in Nantou, Taichung, and Taoyuan on April 18, April 25, and July 9.

Police reported that Lu, the 44-year-old primary suspect, bought the drugs in Malaysia, concealed them in durian chocolate boxes, and arranged for their shipment to Taiwan.

The six individuals are suspected of breaching the Narcotics Hazard Prevention Act. The case has been referred to the Nantou District Prosecutors Office for further investigation.

In Taiwan, heroin is classified as a Category 1 illegal drug, alongside morphine, opium, and cocaine. According to Article 4 of the narcotics law, those convicted of producing, transporting, or selling Category 1 drugs could face life imprisonment or the death penalty.