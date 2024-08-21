BANGKOK, Aug 21 — Thailand's former army chief and veteran politician, Prawit Wongsuwon, is under investigation after allegedly slapping a journalist last week, sparking demands for accountability.

Based on various news reports, Prawit, leader of the Palang Pracharath Party (PPRP), struck a ThaiPBS reporter on the head after she asked him a question regarding Thailand's new prime minister.

BBC reported that according to a party spokesperson, Prawit claimed it was a light-hearted gesture, and said “was teasing her as someone who he is close to,” as the two were familiar with each other.

However, the incident has drawn widespread condemnation, with Thai PBS demanding that Prawit take responsibility for what they described as an attempt to intimidate a reporter.

Media groups, including the Thai Broadcast Journalists Association and the News Broadcasting Council of Thailand, have since submitted a formal request to Parliament to investigate whether Prawit’s behaviour violated the ethical code of conduct expected of MPs.