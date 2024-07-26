STRASBOURG, July 26 — An airport located at the Swiss-French border was evacuated today for security reasons, hours after arson attacks disrupted the French rail network ahead of the Olympics opening ceremony.
“For safety reasons, the terminal had to be evacuated and is currently closed,” the Basel-Mulhouse EuroAirport said on its website. — AFP
Airport at Franco-Swiss border evacuated for ‘security reasons’, hours after arson attacks on rail line
Join us on our WhatsApp Channel, follow us on Instagram, and receive browser alerts for the latest news you need to know.
Friday, 26 Jul 2024 6:12 PM MYT
STRASBOURG, July 26 — An airport located at the Swiss-French border was evacuated today for security reasons, hours after arson attacks disrupted the French rail network ahead of the Olympics opening ceremony.