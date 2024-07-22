BEIJING, July 22 — The Chinese embassy in the Philippines said today the United States should give an explanation to the Filipino people as soon as possible for its false propaganda against China’s Covid-19 vaccine.

The remarks centred around a Reuters investigative report that said the US military launched a clandestine programme during the Covid pandemic to discredit China’s Sinovac inoculation in the Philippines.

A spokesperson for China’s embassy said the US should immediately correct its “erroneous practices, stop using lies to confuse the world, stop slandering and smearing other countries.” — Reuters