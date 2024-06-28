LIMA, June 28 — A magnitude of 7.0 struck near the coast of Peru on Friday, the National Emergency Operations Centre of Peru said.

There were no immediate damage reports from the authorities.

GFZ earlier pegged the earthquake at a magnitude of 6.9.

The US National Tsunami Warning Centre said there was a tsunami threat from the quake, based on available data, having earlier said there was no tsunami threat.

It estimated that the tsunami waves were reaching from 1 to 3 m above the tide level along some parts of Peru’s coast. — Reuters

