NEW DELHI, June 17 — The national security advisors (NSA) of India and the US today committed to concrete action to address barriers to bilateral strategic trade, technology and industrial cooperation, they said in a joint ‘fact sheet’ shared by the Indian government.

The commitment was made at a meeting between Indian NSA Ajit Doval and US NSA Jake Sullivan during the latter’s two-day trip to New Delhi.

Sullivan met Prime Minister Narendra Modi and India Foreign Minister Subrahmanyam Jaishankar earlier in the day. — Reuters

