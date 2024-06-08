PARIS, June 8 ― French President Emmanuel Macron today denounced the “unacceptable” attack on Danish Prime Minister Mette Frederiksen, who was hit by a man in Copenhagen.

“The attack on the Danish Prime Minister is unacceptable,” Macron posted on X (former Twitter).

“I strongly condemn this act and wish Mette Frederiksen a speedy recovery,” he added.

Frederiksen was “hit” yesterday by a man in a Copenhagen square, her office said. EU chiefs quickly condemned the attack.

Police said the suspect would appear in court today.

The incident comes after a spate of attacks on politicians from across the political spectrum at work or on the campaign trail in Germany for this week’s EU elections. ― AFP

