JERUSALEM, May 24 — The Israeli military said today it had recovered the bodies of three hostages taken into the Gaza Strip after they were killed during the October 7 attack by Hamas-led militants.

It said the bodies of Hanan Yablonka, Michel Nisenbaum and Orion Hernandez were recovered overnight in a joint operation by the army and the intelligence services in Jabaliya, in northern Gaza where there has been intense fighting in recent days.

The bodies were identified by medical officials at the Israeli National Forensic Institute and the Israeli police, the military said. — Reuters

