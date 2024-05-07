SYDNEY, May 7 — Australia’s prime minister on Tuesday lamented the “tragic” deaths of two Australian brothers and an American shot dead in a suspected robbery in Mexico.

Anthony Albanese praised the trio of “wonderful young men” killed in Baja California and offered condolences to their devastated families.

“This is a tragic incident, and to all of the family and the friends of these young Australians, I think the whole of Australia’s thoughts are with you at this difficult time.”

Albanese indicated he wanted to speak to the brothers’ family “at an appropriate time of their choosing”.

Australian brothers Callum and Jake Robinson, and their American friend Jack Carter had been on a surf trip to Mexico’s Pacific coast before they were murdered.

Their bodies were formally identified by relatives on Sunday in Mexico.

Australian foreign minister Penny Wong said in a statement to AFP that she was “heartbroken” for the Robinson family.

“Our embassy in Mexico continues to work with the Australian Federal Police and local authorities,” she said.

The trio were believed to have been murdered during an attempt to steal their pick-up truck, state prosecutor Maria Elena Andrade said at a press conference on Sunday.

The vehicle — which had been burned — was found nearby.

Three suspects, two men and one woman, have been detained on suspicion of involvement in the case, according to Mexican prosecutors. — AFP