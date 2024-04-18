NEW YORK, April 18 — A juror was excused today from Donald Trump’s criminal trial after saying she felt intimidated because some aspects of her identity had been made public, the judge overseeing the case said today.

Addressing the court, the juror said family, friends and colleagues had reached out to her after deducing through press accounts that she was on the jury.

“I don’t believe at this point that I can be fair and unbiased, and let the outside influences not affect my decision-making in the courtroom,” said the juror, who had been one of seven selected earlier this week.

Six jurors remain after Justice Juan Merchan excused her. — Reuters

