IPOH, May 1 — Police will implement road closures and diversions to clear the path for the three-day InternationFirefighters’ Day 2024 parade rehearsal and procession starting tomorrow.

Ipoh District police chief ACP Abang Zainal Abidin Abang Ahmad said the road closures and diversions of streets around Ipoh, beginning tomorrow until May 4, will be from 6.30am until noon.

They involve the main road of Dataran Sunway, Tambun (activation of the two-way route from Tambun-Tanjung Rambutan) and alternative routes to Banjaran and Sunway Onsen.

He said the alternative routes motorists could use during the road closures and diversions are Jalan Perpaduan and Jalan Bercham.

“As such, road users, especially Ipoh folks, are advised to plan their journey and select alternative routes to avoid being caught in traffic congestion during the implementation of the road closures and diversions,” he said in a statement tonight.

Perak has been chosen to host the May 4 national-level International Firefighters’ Day 2024 celebration. — Bernama

