NEW YORK, Apr 7 — UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres was “alarmed” by the raid carried out by Ecuadoran security forces at Mexico’s embassy in Quito to arrest graft-accused former vice president Jorge Glas, his spokesman said today.

Guterres emphasised the importance of maintaining the inviolability of diplomatic compounds, saying it must be respected “in all cases, in accordance with international law,” spokesman Stephane Dujarric said in a statement.

“The secretary-general stresses that violations of this principle jeopardise the pursuit of normal international relations, which are critical for the advancement of cooperation between states,” Dujarric said.

The UN chief urged both Ecuador and Mexico to show “moderation” and “solve their differences through peaceful means,” he added. — AFP

Advertisement