BELGRADE, April 6 — Serbia today announced the arrest of two accomplices following the death of a two-year-old girl in a hit-and-run case in the country’s east.

Danka Ilic went missing on March 26 in the city of Bor. After a frantic search Serbian police said Thursday that the girl was killed after being struck by a car and two suspects were arrested.

The interior ministry said today the two suspected accomplices helped one of the main suspects in moving her body from a landfill to an unknown location most probably on March 28.

According to the interior ministry, the driver of the car and the passenger moved her body in a local landfill after the accident.

The search for the body is still ongoing as the main suspects have not revealed the location. — AFP

