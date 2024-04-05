EVRY (France), April 5 — A 15-year-old teenager has been badly beaten in a town south of Paris and rushed to hospital following a cardiac arrest, in the latest incident of school violence in France.

Yesterday’s attack came at a time of heightened tensions around French schools.

Earlier this week a teenage girl was left temporarily comatose after being beaten outside her school in the south of the country.

In the new incident, which occurred in the town of Viry-Châtillon, located around 20 kilometres south of Paris, a teenager was attacked by several people as he left school yesterday afternoon.

The public prosecutor’s office said it had opened a probe into attempted murder and gang assault.

The schoolboy suffered cardiorespiratory arrest, a police source said.

He was rushed to Necker hospital, a top paediatric hospital in Paris, said Jean-Marie Vilain, the mayor of Viry-Châtillon.

The assailants “tried to massacre him”, said Vilain, speaking of “the worst kind of thugs”.

“This extreme violence is becoming commonplace,” he added.

According to the mayor, psychological help would be provided to the pupils and teachers of the school, which the teenager attended.

According to a police source, the teenager was beaten by several people who then fled.

The pupil was found in a street “not far from his school”, according to prosecutors.

The school is located in a working-class ditrict of Viry-Châtillon, which is home to around 30,000 people.

No arrests had been made by yesterday evening.

On Tuesday, a teenage girl was attacked outside her school in the southern city of Montpellier.

Prosecutors said the girl was “seriously injured”.

Three alleged attackers have been arrested on suspicion of attempted murder of a minor.

One of the accused is a girl from the same school.

Dozens of messages threatening attacks have been sent to schools around France in recent days. — AFP