DUBAI, April 4 –– Hamas official Osama Hamdan said today there has been no progress in Gaza ceasefire talks despite the movement showing flexibility.

Hamdan said Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu was placing obstacles hindering both parties from reaching an agreement, and that he is “not interested” in releasing Israeli hostages.

“The occupation government is still evading, and negotiations are stuck in a vicious circle”, Hamdan said at a press conference held in Beirut. –– Reuters

