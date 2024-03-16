WASHINGTON, March 16 — Mike Pence, who served as Donald Trump’s vice president for four years, said today he will not endorse his former boss ahead of November’s US presidential election.

Pence, who ended his own 2024 presidential campaign amid dismal opinion poll numbers, told Fox News: “It should come as no surprise that I will not be endorsing Donald Trump this year.”

Trump this week won enough delegates to mathematically clinch the Republican nomination and will face a general election rematch with Democratic President Joe Biden on November 5.

Pence served Trump loyally but publicly broke with the former Republican president over his role in the January 6, 2021, riot at the US Capitol by Trump supporters.

On that day, Pence, who as vice president held the ceremonial role of president of the US Senate, was overseeing the certification of Biden’s 2020 election win over Trump.

He refused Trump’s instructions to delay or halt the certification, drawing an angry rebuke from Trump during the riot. Some rioters shouted, “Hang Mike Pence.”

Pence said during his presidential campaign that his life was put in danger that day, and he urged Republican primary voters not to choose Trump as their White House candidate this year. Pence ended his bid for the Republican nomination in October before any primary votes were cast. — Reuters

