COPENHAGEN, March 12 — The Danish government will tomorrow present a plan to boost the country’s military, the prime minister’s office said in a statement yesterday.

The plan will be presented by Prime Minister Mette Frederiksen along with the country’s foreign and defence ministers.

The Nordic country in February unveiled a new 1.7 billion Danish crown (RM1.2 billion) military aid package for Ukraine and urged allies to step up donations to assist Kyiv in the war with Russia. — Reuters

Advertisement