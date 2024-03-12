WASHINGTON, March 12 — US President Joe Biden said today he was devastated to learn that dual US-Israel citizen Itay Chen was killed in Hamas’ October 7 attack on Israel.

“I reaffirm my pledge to all the families of those still held hostage: we are with you. We will never stop working to bring your loved ones home,” Biden said in a statement released by the White House.

Chen, who was serving in the Israeli army near the Gaza border, was earlier believed to have been taken hostage by Hamas. — Reuters

