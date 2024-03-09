STOCKHOLM, March 9 — Sweden said today it would resume suspended payments to the UN refugee agency for Palestinians (UNRWA), with a grant of 200 million crowns (RM92 million).

Several countries, including the United States and Britain, paused their funding to UNRWA after accusations by Israel that a dozen of the agency's 13,000 staff in Gaza took part in the October 7 Hamas attack on Israel.

The Swedish government said it had resumed payments after UNRWA agreed to strengthen internal controls and to extra checks on its employees, among other measures. — Reuters