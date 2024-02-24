ROME, Feb 24 — Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni arrived in Kyiv today to preside over a G7 virtual meeting on Ukraine on the second anniversary of the Russian invasion, the Italian government announced.

The meeting, which Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky will also attend, will discuss new sanctions against Russia.

Meloni flew to Poland, which adjoins Ukraine, and then took the train to Kyiv.

According to Italian news agency AGI, Meloni and Zelensky will open the meeting at 1600 GMT at the Saint Sophia cathedral in downtown Kyiv.

This is the first meeting of the G7, which groups the United States, Japan, Germany, France, Britain, Italy and Canada, is meeting under the Italian presidency.

Italian diplomatic sources said the meeting would last one-and-a-half hours and a joint declaration on Ukraine is due to be adopted.

Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and EU chief Ursula von der Leyen also arrived in Kyiv today for the second anniversary of the war. — AFP

