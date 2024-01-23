LONDON, Jan 23 — Britain plans to announce new sanctions in the coming days targeting Houthi financing of attacks on shipping in the Red Sea, Prime Minister Rishi Sunak said today.

US and British forces carried out a fresh round of strikes yesterday in Yemen, targeting a Houthi underground storage site as well as missile and surveillance capabilities used by the Iran-aligned group.

“We’re going to use the most effective means at our disposal to cut off the Houthi’s financial resources, where they are used to fund these attacks,” Sunak told parliament.

“We are working closely with the United States on this and plan to announce new sanctions measures in the coming days.”

Sunak also said British Foreign Secretary David Cameron would visit the Middle East this week. — Reuters