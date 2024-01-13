COPENHAGEN, Jan 13 — A terror plot foiled in December by the Danish police and intelligences services had links to the Islamist movement Hamas, Danish police said yesterday.

Danish prosecutor Anders Larsson has confirmed that the case “has links to Hamas”, Danish police told AFP in an email.

The prosecutor was speaking in Denmark’s Eastern High Court yesterday. But the case was heard behind closed doors and the statement gave no other details.

Police said on December 14 that they had arrested three people in Denmark suspected of planning a “terror” attack but provided no other details.

A total of seven are now suspected of involvement.

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said on December 14 that Denmark’s security forces had “thwarted an attack, the goal of which was to kill innocent civilians on European soil”.

“The Hamas terrorist organisation has been working relentlessly and exhaustively to expand its lethal operations to Europe, and thereby constitute a threat to the domestic security of these countries,” Netanyahu said.

Danish Justice Minister Peter Hummelgaard said yesterday that the alleged connection to Hamas “confirms that the threat against Denmark is serious, but luckily we have a strong police and intelligence service doing their best to protect us every day”. — AFP