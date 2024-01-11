KABUL, Jan 11 — A powerful earthquake hit northeastern Afghanistan today, shaking buildings from the capital Kabul to Islamabad in neighbouring Pakistan.

The epicentre of the 6.4-magnitude earthquake was in Jurm district in the Afghan province of Badakhshan in the mountainous Hindu Kush region, according to the US Geological Survey.

There were no immediate reports of damage or injuries.

Advertisement

It struck just before 2pm (930 GMT/5.30pm Malaysian time) and was felt in the capital Kabul, about 300 kilometres from Jurm.

Afghanistan is frequently hit by earthquakes, especially in the Hindu Kush mountain range, near the junction of the Eurasian and Indian tectonic plates. — AFP

Advertisement