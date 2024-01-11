SEOUL, Jan 11 — North Korea may be poised to provide a new type of missiles to Russia, and may conduct further weapons tests to escalate tensions ahead of South Korean and US elections, South Korea’s defence chief told Yonhap news agency.

“North Korea, which needs money, is actively selling new weapons that Russia wants,” Defence Minister Shin Won-sik told Yonhap on Wednesday.

Shin cited North Korean leader Kim Jong-un’s visit this week to munitions factories, where he inspected what may be recently developed close-range ballistic missiles capable of carrying tactical nuclear weapons.

North Korea, which had previously said it will deploy these missiles to front-line troops, may sell at least some of them to Russia given its suspected sales of short-range ballistic missiles recently, Shin said.

Kim’s visit to arms factories came as nearly 50 countries condemned Russia’s procurement and use of North Korean ballistic missiles against Ukraine.

North Korea could also test solid-fuel intermediate-range ballistic missiles as early as this month and launch a long-range missile to further escalate tensions before key elections in South Korea and the US, Shin added.

South Korea’s general election is in April, while the US holds presidential elections in November. — Reuters

