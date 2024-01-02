KUALA LUMPUR, Jan 2 — Bursa Malaysia closed marginally lower on its first trading day of the year, due to a lack of buying interest amid subdued market performance across the region, said a dealer.

Rakuten Trade equity research vice-president Thong Pak Leng said the key regional indices were mostly lower following the negative cue from Wall Street last Friday.

At 5 pm today, the FTSE Bursa Malaysia KLCI (FBM KLCI) closed 0.10 per cent or 1.56 points easier to 1,453.10 from last Friday’s close of 1,454.66.

The benchmark index which opened 2.46 points weaker at 1,452.20, moved between 1,446.36 and 1,453.56 throughout the trading session.

Advertisement

In the broader market, gainers however surpassed decliners 512 to 463, while 399 counters were unchanged, 854 untraded and 22 others suspended.

Turnover went up to 4.91 billion units worth RM2.00 billion from 4.67 billion units valued at RM2.96 billion on Friday. — Bernama

Advertisement