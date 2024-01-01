WASHINGTON, Jan1 — A 39-year-old Hawaii man has died of his injuries after he was attacked by a shark in the waters off Maui, local police said.

Jason Carter, described by local media as a surfer, was attacked on Saturday morning, the Maui Police Department said in a statement.

When police arrived, he was being rushed to shore via jet ski by safety officers.

“Once onshore, life-saving measures were performed” until he could be transported to hospital, the police statement said.

But Carter “later succumbed to his injuries and died,” it continued.

Authorities later closed the beach and put up shark warning signs.

Hawaii News Now reported that water conditions were “mixed” at the time due to high surf conditions, and said that it was the first fatal shark attack in Hawaiian waters this year. — AFP

