ROME, Dec 18 — Italy is considering whether to join a Western naval coalition meant to protect ships in the Red Sea from attacks by the Iran-aligned Houthis of Yemen, a source close to the matter told Reuters today.

US National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan told reporters earlier this month that Washington was in talks with various nations over forming a maritime task force for the Red Sea, but did not give further details.

The Italian source, who asked not to be named due to the sensitivity of the matter, said Rome had been asked to join the operation and a decision would be made by the end of this week.

Yemen’s Houthis have waded into the Israel-Hamas conflict by attacking vessels in vital shipping lanes and firing drones and missiles at Israel more than 1,000 miles from their seat of power in the Yemeni capital of Sanaa.

The US, British and French navies have already strengthened their presence in the Red Sea to protect vessels from the risk of seizure or attack by the Houthis.

The Houthis, which rule much of Yemen, say the attacks are a show of solidarity with Palestinians and has pledged to continue until Israel stops attacking Gaza.

The attacks by the Houthis pose a threat to the global economy as they target the flow of supplies between Asia and the West, and are driving up the cost of shipping goods through the Red Sea. — Reuters

