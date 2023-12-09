JAKARTA, Dec 9 — Indonesian presidential frontrunner Prabowo Subianto expanded his lead over the ruling party’s candidate, Ganjar Pranowo, an opinion poll showed today.

Prabowo’s support was 45.8 per cent, in the Indikator Politik Indonesia poll, up 6.1 percentage points from a month earlier, while Ganjar’s support fell 4.4 points to 25.6 per cent in the November 23-December 1 survey.

Defence Minister Prabowo and Ganjar, a former governor of Central Java, are the leading candidates to replace popular President Joko Widodo after a decade in power in February 14 elections in the Southeast Asian archipelago of 270 million people, the world’s third-largest democracy.

Also running is former Jakarta Governor Anies Baswedan.

Prabowo’s running mate is the president’s eldest son, Gibran Rakabuming Raka, after constitutional court changed the eligibility rules to allow him to stand as a vice presidential candidate.

If no presidential candidate wins a majority, a run-off election will be held in June between the top two candidates for the presidential term starting in October. — Reuters