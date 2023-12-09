GUATEMALA CITY, Dec 9 ― Guatemala's President-elect Bernardo Arevalo yesterday forcefully rejected a legal manoeuvre from prosecutors to invalidate his election triumph, calling the effort an “attempted coup.”

Ever since anti-corruption crusader Arevalo did better than expected in June's first-round election, qualifying for the decisive August runoff, he and his centre-left Seed Movement party have faced a series of investigations from the attorney general's office, which has alleged irregularities in the party's registration several years ago.

The US and other Western countries have backed Arevalo, saying the probes are a coordinated effort to undermine him and democracy in Guatemala.

At a press conference yesterday, Arevalo blasted the allegations as “absurd, ridiculous and perverse,” and vowed to take office as scheduled on January 14.

“This attempted coup is real and it has brought us to a crucial moment,” said Arevalo, who cruised to a landslide victory in the August run-off vote, besting an establishment-friendly candidate.

Earlier, the attorney general's office had declared it would attempt to annul the results of the first-round election, citing irregularities in voter registrations as well as data collected the day of the June vote.

But the head of Guatemala's top electoral court said it would not hold a repeat of the election.

“The results are unalterable,” said court president Blanca Alfaro, adding that preventing a duly-elected official like Arevalo from taking office would constitute “a break in the constitutional order” and must not be allowed.

Meanwhile, the Washington-based Organisation of American States condemned what it called an “attempted coup d'etat” orchestrated by Guatemalan Attorney General Consuelo Porras and her aides.

Brian Nichols, US Assistant Secretary of State for Western Hemisphere Affairs, warned on social media platform X of consequences as he condemned the move as “another blatant, unacceptable attempt to defy the will of Guatemalans.”

“Such actions jeopardise Guatemala's market-friendly reputation and will be met with a strong US response,” he said. ― Reuters