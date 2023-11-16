MOSCOW, Nov 16 — A Russian court today found artist and musician Alexandra Skochilenko guilty of knowingly spreading fake news about the Russian army’s behaviour in Ukraine and sentenced her to seven years in a prison colony.

Skochilenko, 33, replaced price tags in a supermarket in her native St Petersburg on March 31 2022 with small pieces of paper urging an end to Russia’s war in Ukraine and criticising the authorities.

She denied the formal charge of knowingly spreading false information about the army. — Reuters

Advertisement