GAZA STRIP, Nov 6 — Israel cut internet and phone lines in the Gaza Strip last night, for the third time since the start of the Israel-Hamas war on October 7, telecoms firm Paltel said.

“We regret to announce the complete shutdown of communications and internet services in Gaza after the Israeli side disconnected the servers,” Paltel said in a statement.

Shortly after the blackout, the Israeli army launched an intense bombardment on Gaza City and other nearby zones in the north of the enclave.

The explosions were so powerful they could be heard in Rafah in the far south of the Palestinian territory, according to an AFP journalist on the scene. — AFP

