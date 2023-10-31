WASHINGTON, Oct 31 — The United States said yesterday it had pressed Israel over the weekend to restore internet access to the Gaza Strip and was pleased that Israel had followed suit.

“We made clear to the government of Israel over the weekend that communications networks needed to be restored and we are pleased that they took steps to do that,” State Department spokesman Matthew Miller told reporters.

“It is about ensuring that vital information flows, humanitarian coordination continues, and families can stay in touch,” he said.

The public disclosure of US pressure on Israel comes as the United States faces heavy criticism in the Arab world for its support of Israel, including military assistance.

Internet and phone access were cut off across Gaza on Friday as Israel carries out heavy bombardment and ground operations in response to the October 7 assault by Hamas, the Islamist movement that controls the territory.

The Palestinian Red Crescent said the communications blackout had blocked emergency calls and disrupted critical ambulance services.

Network monitor Netblocks reported Sunday that service was being restored.

Miller declined to say if the United States received assurances on keeping communications open in Gaza.

“I would say that always in an ongoing military situation, when you have military operations being conducted, when there’s a communications infrastructure, obviously keeping it maintained will be a concern,” he said. — AFP