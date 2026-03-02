KUALA LUMPUR, March 2 — Malaysians living in various countries abroad have expressed concern that they may not be able to celebrate Eid al-Fitr (1 Syawal) in their hometowns due to developments in the Middle East since Saturday.

The anxiety of Malaysians is palpable on the social media platform Threads, where users have been posting prayers for peace to return to the Middle East, as their flights home for the Raya celebrations are scheduled for next week.

A Threads user, renjanabungaditelinga, noted that while they are scheduled to return to Malaysia in two weeks, they are resigned to the possibility of missing the Raya festivities due to the ongoing conflict.

Another Threads user, mariaarima_kakya, expressed hope that conditions would stabilise by next week, allowing the user to return home in time for the Raya festivities.

Threads user shahrulhambali remarked that in order to return to Malaysia for the Raya festivities, the user must select an airline that does not involve a transit in the Middle East.

There were Threads users who suggested that the user fly to China first and return to Malaysia from the “Great Wall” nation for the Raya celebrations.

On Sunday, the national carrier Malaysia Airlines extended the suspension of all flights to and from Doha (DOH), Jeddah (JED), and Madinah (MED) until March 4, 2026, following the cancellations that were implemented from February 28 to March 1, 2026.

According to its parent company, Malaysia Aviation Group Bhd (MAG), this follows the continued closure of airspace in several parts of the Middle East amid escalating regional security developments.

On Saturday, Israel launched strikes against targets in Iran, prompting Iran to retaliate by attacking United States interests in several Gulf countries. — Bernama